BRIEF-Clavister: CEO buys 15,600 shares in company
* CEO JOHAN ÖHMAN HAS BOUGHT 15,600 SHARES IN CLAVISTER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 25 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor
* Says signs strategic agreement with Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical and General Research Institute for Nonferrous Metals
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q5SJpw
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* The number of clients using the paid version of LiveChat at 19,777 as of May 1 versus 14,982 year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)