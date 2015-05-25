BRIEF-Vostok appoints Henrik Stenlund as new CFO
* VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND NEW GENERAL COUNSEL
May 25 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to debut on May 27 in Shenzhen
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PHiiT4 (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Intends liting on May 2 on the free market of Duesseldorf Stock Exchange without a public offer