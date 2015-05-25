BRIEF-Vostok appoints Henrik Stenlund as new CFO
* VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND NEW GENERAL COUNSEL
May 25 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd
* Says scraps plan to issue preference shares due to higher costs
* Says trading of shares to halt from May 26 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Kun031; bit.ly/1F5FaQX
* Intends liting on May 2 on the free market of Duesseldorf Stock Exchange without a public offer