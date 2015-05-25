BRIEF-Vostok appoints Henrik Stenlund as new CFO
* VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND NEW GENERAL COUNSEL
May 25 Ningbo Construction Co Ltd
* Says subsidiary Ningjian International (HK) signs agreement to acquire Anglorand Securities for $5.98 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ApgZl5
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND NEW GENERAL COUNSEL
* Intends liting on May 2 on the free market of Duesseldorf Stock Exchange without a public offer