BRIEF-Vostok appoints Henrik Stenlund as new CFO
* VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND NEW GENERAL COUNSEL
May 25 Jiangsu Future Land Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 26 after shareholders approve plan for company to be merged by controlling shareholder
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FL7xIG
* Intends liting on May 2 on the free market of Duesseldorf Stock Exchange without a public offer