BRIEF-Clavister: CEO buys 15,600 shares in company
* CEO JOHAN ÖHMAN HAS BOUGHT 15,600 SHARES IN CLAVISTER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 25 Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication Technology Co Ltd
* Says to raise up to 700 million yuan ($112.89 million)in share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JQlh6P
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2010 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CEO JOHAN ÖHMAN HAS BOUGHT 15,600 SHARES IN CLAVISTER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The number of clients using the paid version of LiveChat at 19,777 as of May 1 versus 14,982 year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)