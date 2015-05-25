BRIEF-Dubai Islamic Bank's Kenya unit gets banking license from Central Bank of Kenya
* HAS been given license by the central bank of kenya to operate its subsidiary, dib kenya ltd, in the country Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Stockholms Lans Landsting
(SLL-INV)
Issue Amount 500 million swedish crown
Maturity Date June 3, 2019
Coupon 3 month stibor + 16 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 3, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Ratings AA+ (S&P)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1000
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program
ISIN XS1240765955
LONDON, May 2 Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund will go head-to-head with Societe Generale in London's High Court on Tuesday over claims the French investment bank paid $58.5 million in bribes to secure business from the fund.