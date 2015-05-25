BRIEF-New Thrombogenics ophthalmic research findings presented at ARVO 2017
* New Thrombogenics ophthalmic research findings presented at ARVO 2017 annual vision research meeting in Baltimore
May 25 Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to debut on May 27 in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RgWmvq
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* New Thrombogenics ophthalmic research findings presented at ARVO 2017 annual vision research meeting in Baltimore
* Reg-MDxhealth announces new contract with MediNcrease Health Plans regarding ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)