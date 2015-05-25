BANGALORE, May 25 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)-- ---------------- ---- ICS-101(B22mm) 34200 ICS-201(B22mm) 34700 ICS-102(B22mm) 24400 ICS-103(23mm) 27900 ICS-104(24mm) 29600 ICS-202(26mm) 34000 ICS-105(26mm) 30000 ICS-105CS(26mm) 31300 ICS-105(27mm) 34200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 31000 ICS-105MMA(27) 32200 ICS-105PHR(28) 34900 ICS-105(28mm) 33500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33600 ICS-105(29mm) 34300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34200 ICS-105(30mm) 35200 ICS-105(31mm) 35900 ICS-106(32mm) 36700 ICS-107(34mm) 45000