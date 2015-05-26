** Shares in state-run Canara Bank Ltd fall as much as 2.5 pct to lowest since May 2014 ** Canara Bank said on Monday net non-performing assets rose in the Jan-March quarter from previous quarter ** Analysts say results show bank still struggling with asset quality deterioration ** BSE-listed Canara Bank shares are down around 25 pct this year vs 2 pct fall in BSE Bankex sub-index (Reuters Messaging: rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)