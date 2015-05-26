BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
May 26 Nippon Life Insurance Co, Nomura Research Institute Ltd :
- in capital tie-up - filing
- Nomura Research Institute to sell about 26.2 billion yen ($214.19 million) in treasury shares to Nippon Life - DealWatch
- Nippon Life to own 3.03 percent of Nomura Research Institute after third-party allocation of shares - DealWatch
Further company coverage: ($1 = 122.3200 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.