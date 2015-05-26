May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Societe Generale SA

Issue Amount 1.2 Billion

Maturity Date June 03, 2025

Coupon 5.20 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the HIBOR

Payment Date June 03, 2015

Lead Manager(s) SG, StCh, BoC, CCB, ABC & ICBC

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English & French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1240913068

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)