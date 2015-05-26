BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
May 26 Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd
* Says to issue 700 million yuan ($112.83 million) 3-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GAnhis
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2038 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.