Union Bank of India Q4 profit rises 13 pct, misses estimates
May 8 Union Bank of India Ltd on Monday posted a 13 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit as the gross bad-loan ratio eased sequentially, but fell short of analysts' expectations.
May 26 IDBI Bank Ltd
* Q4 net profit 5.46 billion rupees vs 5.18 billion rupees a year earlier
* IDBI bank Q4 net NPA 2.88 percent versus 3.05 percent in q3 Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 1.08 billion rupees versus net profit of 961.2 million rupees year ago