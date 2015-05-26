May 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date June 2, 2022

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.466

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 4.0 pct 2022 UKT

Payment Date June 2, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1241052346

