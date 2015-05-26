BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
May 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date June 2, 2022
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.466
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 4.0 pct 2022 UKT
Payment Date June 2, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1241052346
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.