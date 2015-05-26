May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Wells Fargo & Co

(Wells Fargo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date June 02, 2025

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.352

Reoffer price 99.352

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 115 bps

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR

ISIN XS1240964483

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date June 02, 2020

Coupon 3-month euribor + 42 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 42 basis points

ISIN XS1240966348

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 02,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays (B&D), Lloyds & Natixis

Ratings A2(Moody's)

Listing London listing

Denoms (M) 100-1

Governing Law New York law

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program

