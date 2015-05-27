May 27 May 27 Nikkei citing sources:
* Two of Skymark's major creditors object to restructuring
proposal that would have ANA Holdings buy into bankrupt budget
carrier
* Airbus, from which Skymark had agreed to buy A380
superjumbo jets, does not consider the proposal sufficient
* If the plan is not changed, the European company could
vote against it at a creditors meeting
* Airbus demands Skymark's deadline to submit restructuring
plan to Tokyo District Court, now set for May 29 be pushed back
* The aircraft maker intends to push for the plan to include
greater use of Airbus planes
* U.S. aircraft leasing company Intrepid Aviation, Skymark'S
biggest creditor, also opposes the plan
* Source text: (s.nikkei.com/1JV8rUN)