** RBI expected to set cut-off yield of 7.85 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 traders ** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with cut-off yield of 7.8936 pct in the previous auction ** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 7.90 pct, while the lowest was 7.80 pct ** All the traders polled expect the RBI to make full allotment at both the 91-day and 364-day t-bills auctions ** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 7.85 pct on the 364-day t-bills, the poll shows. In the previous auction a fortnight back, the RBI had rejected all the bids received. ** The highest yield polled for the 364-day t-bill was 7.92 pct, while the lowest was 7.78 pct ** RBI is selling 150 bln rupees of treasury bills, including 90 bln rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 bln rupees of 364-day t-bills (sarbani.haldar@thomosonreuters.com/; kailashm.bathija@thomosonreuters.com)