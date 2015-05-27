** RBI expected to set cut-off yield of 7.85 pct at its auction
of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median
forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 traders
** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with cut-off
yield of 7.8936 pct in the previous auction
** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 7.90 pct,
while the lowest was 7.80 pct
** All the traders polled expect the RBI to make full allotment
at both the 91-day and 364-day t-bills auctions
** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 7.85 pct on the
364-day t-bills, the poll shows. In the previous auction a
fortnight back, the RBI had rejected all the bids received.
** The highest yield polled for the 364-day t-bill was 7.92 pct,
while the lowest was 7.78 pct
** RBI is selling 150 bln rupees of treasury bills, including 90
bln rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 bln rupees of 364-day
t-bills
