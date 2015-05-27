US STOCKS-Tech, energy stocks weigh on Wall Street
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
** Tech Mahindra shares fall as much as 13.4 pct to over seven-month low
** Information technology group reports Q4 net profit falls 39.6 pct QoQ and 18 pct YoY
** Margin erosion on wage hikes, and currency headwinds hurt profitability - analysts
** Ambit Capital cuts FY 16-17 revenue growth estimates by 1-3 pct
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Karachi, May 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $12 million to $16,062 million in the week ending April 28, compared to $16,416 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 28 Held by the State $16,062 mln $16,050.1 mln -8 Bank of Pakistan Held by $4,943.2 mln $5,100.7 mln -3.0 commercial