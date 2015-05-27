BRIEF-JCDecaux refers to Conseil d'Etat
* Acknowledges today's decision by which Administrative Court validated procedure for awarding "Velib 2" contract to "Smoovengo" Group
May 27 Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corp Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 2 billion yuan ($322.38 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J0hqVI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2038 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei