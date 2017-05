(Refiles to fix formatting. No changes to text.)

By Frances Yoon

HONG KONG, May 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Korea is to meet fixed-income investors in London next week at a luncheon arranged by HSBC and Deutsche Bank.

South Korea has a EUR500m 3.625% sovereign bond maturing on November 2.

South Korea is rated Aa3/A+/AA-, with positive outlooks by both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Frances Yoon. Editing by Steve Garton)