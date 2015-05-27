BRIEF-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding joining to develop self-navigation systems - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei
May 27 Beijing Teamsun Technology Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from May 28 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SBIMV2
* Indexes down: 0.23 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)