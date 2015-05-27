May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc

(Lloyds Bank)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2019

Coupon 3 month euribor + 45 basis points

Issue price 100.4340

Reoffer price 100.4340

Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 35 bps

Payment Date June 1,2015

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds , CITI & Nomura

Ratings A1(Moody's), A (S&P) &

A(Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 1.35 billion euro when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN program

Temporary ISIN XS1238740721

ISIN XS1109333986

