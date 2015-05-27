UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc
(Lloyds Bank)
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2019
Coupon 3 month euribor + 45 basis points
Issue price 100.4340
Reoffer price 100.4340
Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 35 bps
Payment Date June 1,2015
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds , CITI & Nomura
Ratings A1(Moody's), A (S&P) &
A(Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 1.35 billion euro when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN program
Temporary ISIN XS1238740721
ISIN XS1109333986
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.