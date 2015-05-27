May 27 Baiyang Aquatic Group Inc

* Says aims to raise 350.6 million yuan ($56.54 million) in private placement of shares to repay bank loans and boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 28

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1cixC5Z ; bit.ly/1cZcW3O

