UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nomura Europe Finance NV
(Nomura Europe Finance)
Guarantor Nomura Holdings Inc
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 3,2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.686
Reoffer price 99.686
Reoffer yield 1.190 pct
Spread 83 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date June 3, 2015
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BBVA & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Baa1(Moody's)& BBB+(S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English Law
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.