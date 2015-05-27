UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower RCI Banque S.A
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 08, 2022
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.356
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date June 08, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNPP, HSBC & Unicredit
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0012759744
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.