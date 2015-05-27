May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 2.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 4, 2019

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 99.78

Reoffer price 99.78

Reoffer yield 0.175 pct

Spread Minus 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date June 3,2015

Lead Manager(s) BARC,CA CIB & SG CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P) &

AA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1G0DF9

