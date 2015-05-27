May 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unilever N.V

Guarantor Unilever PLC and Unilever United States, INC.

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 3, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 18bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 18bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 3, 2023

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.215

Yield 1.103 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 77.3bp

Over the 1.5 pct 2023 DBR

* * * *

Payment Date June 3, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mizuho & Morgan Stanley

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

