UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA
Issue Amount 115 million Swiss Franc
Maturity Date June 23, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Yield 2.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 227.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date June 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0283851423
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.