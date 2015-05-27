UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 27, 2018
Coupon 3 months Euribor + 30 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Spread 3 months Euribor + 30 basis points
Payment Date June 03, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CS, Natixis & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1241559910
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.