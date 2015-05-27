May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 27, 2018

Coupon 3 months Euribor + 30 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Spread 3 months Euribor + 30 basis points

Payment Date June 03, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CS, Natixis & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1241559910

