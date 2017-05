** Hindalco Industries Ltd shares down 1.9 pct ahead of Q4 results scheduled later in the day

** Traders expect revenue to fall QoQ on lower realisations

** Return on capital employed at aluminium smelters to remain in low single-digit due to de-allocation of captive coal blocks - Ambit Capital

** Hindalco expected to report standalone net income of 2.93 bln rupees on 82.92 bln rupees in revenue - Thomson Reuters StarMine