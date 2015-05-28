Agrium posts quarterly loss vs. year-ago profit
May 1 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc reported a quarterly loss on Monday, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to higher natural gas costs and lower phosphate prices.
May 28 Camel Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 140 million yuan ($22.59 million) in setting up a financial leasing firm with partner
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HxJyK7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1986 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
