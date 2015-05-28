UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 28 Sunvim Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($161.29 million)commercial paper, 1 billion yuan medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SDBVKx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2001 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.