Agrium posts quarterly loss vs. year-ago profit
May 1 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc reported a quarterly loss on Monday, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to higher natural gas costs and lower phosphate prices.
May 28 Huafon Microfibre Shanghai Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($241.93 million) in share private placement for capacity expansion
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KAywd3; bit.ly/1Rq2FNb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2002 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
