BRIEF-QTS reports Q1 FFO per share $0.63
* FY 2017 FFO per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Dexia Credit Local
Guarantor The Notes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable
first demand guarantee from the States of Belgium (51.41%),
France (45.59%) and Luxembourg (3.00%)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 5, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Payment Date June 5, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth