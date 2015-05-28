BRIEF-QTS reports Q1 FFO per share $0.63
* FY 2017 FFO per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 95 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date September 5, 2018
Coupon 9.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 9.75 pct
Payment Date June 5, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1242404330
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth