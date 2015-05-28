BRIEF-QTS reports Q1 FFO per share $0.63
* FY 2017 FFO per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 28 Orient Securities Co Ltd GF Securities Co Ltd
* Say to invest 200 million yuan ($32.26 million)respectively to set up credit-related firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PPOcwG; bit.ly/1ckV5DJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2002 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth