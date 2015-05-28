US STOCKS-Tech propels Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
May 28 (Reuters) -
* India cbank: banks' net stable funding ratio will be applicable on solo as well as consolidated basis
* India cbank: net stable funding ratio promotes resilience among banks over a longer term
* India cbank: banks' available stable funding should be atleast equal to required stable funding on an ongoing basis (Reporting By Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.27 pct; Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)