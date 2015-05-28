BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.48
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth
May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 450 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 106.320
Spread Minus 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 13.5bp
Over the 2020 DBR
Payment Date June 4, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Commerz, SCB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.75 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0858366098
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top aides to President Donald Trump on Monday predicted the House of Representatives would move this week to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, though Republicans remained divided on how to protect sick Americans from insurance price hikes.