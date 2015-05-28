BANGALORE, May 28 The following are the daily Cotton
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association.
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs).
PRODUCTS
CURRENT
RAW COTTON(STAPLE)-------
---------------
ICS-101(B22mm) 34700
ICS-201(B22mm) 35200
ICS-102(B22mm) 24400
ICS-103(23mm) 27900
ICS-104(24mm) 29600
ICS-202(26mm) 34700
ICS-105(26mm) 30000
ICS-105CS(26mm) 31300
ICS-105(27mm) 34900
ICS-105CS(27mm) 31000
ICS-105MMA(27) 32200
ICS-105PHR(28) 35600
ICS-105(28mm) 33500
ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33600
ICS-105(29mm) 34300
ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34200
ICS-105(30mm) 35200
ICS-105(31mm) 35900
ICS-106(32mm) 36700
ICS-107(34mm) 45200