** Drug developer Alchemia Ltd slumps as much as 57.8 pct to a record low of A$0.035

** Posts qtrly revenue of A$1.3 mln from its share of net profit of US-only sales of generic drug fondaparinux

** Fondaparinux is an anti-coagulant generic drug sold by India's Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

** Dr.Reddy's advises Alchemia that current level of sales provision used in calculating net profit share is insufficient to cover future returns

** Alchemia says outcome of negotiations with Dr.Reddy's may have materially adverse impact on its net profit share

** Alchemia's shares were on trading halt since May 22 pending announcement regarding its profit share on sales of fondaparinux

** Stock biggest loser on the Australian Stock Exchange