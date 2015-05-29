PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on expected U.S. Fed rate hike in June
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
** Drug developer Alchemia Ltd slumps as much as 57.8 pct to a record low of A$0.035
** Posts qtrly revenue of A$1.3 mln from its share of net profit of US-only sales of generic drug fondaparinux
** Fondaparinux is an anti-coagulant generic drug sold by India's Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
** Dr.Reddy's advises Alchemia that current level of sales provision used in calculating net profit share is insufficient to cover future returns
** Alchemia says outcome of negotiations with Dr.Reddy's may have materially adverse impact on its net profit share
** Alchemia's shares were on trading halt since May 22 pending announcement regarding its profit share on sales of fondaparinux
** Stock biggest loser on the Australian Stock Exchange (Reuters Messaging; bhumika.sahani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
