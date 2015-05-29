BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 29 Lander Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic framework agreement with Venetian Macau Ltd on commercial development of sports events
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1cmrhGU
May 3 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday filed for a form of bankruptcy protection under last year's federal rescue law known as PROMESA, touching off the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. municipal debt market.