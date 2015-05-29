TAIPEI May 29 Taiwan's central bank plans to allow trading of negotiable certificate of deposits in foreign currency from September, an official said, a move that will expand the types of yuan-denominated instruments available on the island.

The central bank official said business and trading will be permitted in yuan-denominated NCDs with a minimum of 1 million yuan ($161,300) as well as ones denominated in U.S. dollars, euros or Japanese yen equivalent to at least $200,000.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier, the central bank indicated - without giving a timetable - that it would allow foreign currency NCDs to be offered as part of revised regulations aimed at internationalizing Taiwan's domestic financial markets.

Taiwan is one of the largest offshore yuan markets, in part because of its close economic and trade links with China.

The central bank uses local currency NCDs as part of its money market operations to manage liquidity. These NCDs are bought most often by large institutional investors, who often use them to invest in a low-risk, low-interest security.

($1 = 6.20 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)