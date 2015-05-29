** India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) falls as much as 4.5 pct on disappointing Jan-March earnings

** But new interim rules on ONGC, upstream companies' discounts on crude sales in the June quarter seen improving earnings

** Thomson Reuters StarMine expects ONGC to post net profit of 272.9 bln rupees ($4.28 bln) for 2015/16, based on mean consensus forecasts, up from 176.7 bln rupees in the year ended in March.

** ONGC down 1.1 pct as of 0535 GMT vs 1.2 pct gain in NSE index ($1 = 63.7750 Indian rupees)