BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 29 Shanghai Tongda Venture Capital Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 200 million yuan ($32.27 million) to set up broadcasting investment fund with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KsStzr
($1 = 6.1978 Chinese yuan renminbi)
May 3 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday filed for a form of bankruptcy protection under last year's federal rescue law known as PROMESA, touching off the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. municipal debt market.