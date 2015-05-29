BRIEF-Crcam Atlantique Vendee Q1 net income group share rises to 28.1 million euros
* Q1 gross operating income 36.0 million euros ($39.31 million) versus 37.6 million euros year ago
May 29 Soochow Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 7.5 billion yuan ($1.21 billion) in private placement of shares to boost working capital for business expansion
* Says trading of shares to resume on June 1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QeKbg5; bit.ly/1BttFST
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1975 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 gross operating income 36.0 million euros ($39.31 million) versus 37.6 million euros year ago
LONDON, May 3 Toronto-Dominion Bank unit TD Bank Europe Ltd will commence trading and clearing as a category 2 member of the London Metal Exchange from May 8, the LME said in a statement on Wednesday.