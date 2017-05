(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text) ** Shares of Indian companies due to be included in MSCI indexes at the end of the session rally ** Most shares have seen a surge since the index compiler announced their inclusion on May 12 ** Bharti Infratel Ltd, Marico Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, and Eicher Motors Ltd have hit record highs this month ** Below is a table with gains on Friday and since MSCI's announcement NAME SINCE MAY 12 FRIDAY Bharti Infratel +14.6 pct +4.4 pct Shree Cement +8.2 pct +0.3 pct UPL Ltd +6.1 pct +5.8 pct Eicher Motors Ltd +4.8 pct +2.8 pct Lupin -0.2 pct +2.0 pct Container Corp of India -0.7 pct +0.4 pct Bharat Forge -1.5 pct +2.2 pct ($1 = 63.7750 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging:; rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)