(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

** India's state-run refiners Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd , Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd surge on better-than-expected Jan-March earnings

** Analysts cite higher operating margins in fuel sales on the back of lower crude prices

** BPCL shares rise as much as 4.2 pct to a record high of 852.40 rupees, while HPCL gains 4.9 pct

** BPCL has surged 31 pct so far this year, while HPCL has climbed 22 pct, outperforming a 1 pct gain in the broader NSE index. ($1 = 63.7750 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging:; rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)