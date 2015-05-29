BRIEF-Crcam Atlantique Vendee Q1 net income group share rises to 28.1 million euros
* Q1 gross operating income 36.0 million euros ($39.31 million) versus 37.6 million euros year ago
May 29 Sealand Securities Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FkeQUe
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 gross operating income 36.0 million euros ($39.31 million) versus 37.6 million euros year ago
LONDON, May 3 Toronto-Dominion Bank unit TD Bank Europe Ltd will commence trading and clearing as a category 2 member of the London Metal Exchange from May 8, the LME said in a statement on Wednesday.