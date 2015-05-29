BRIEF-Evolva signs two new distributor agreements in Europe for Veri-Te
* Signs two new Distributor Agreements in Europe for Veri-te Source text - http://bit.ly/2pIjVYV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Say recall ginkgo biloba products after extracts showed abnormalities
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FkeZab; bit.ly/1KCbAdq
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Signs two new Distributor Agreements in Europe for Veri-te Source text - http://bit.ly/2pIjVYV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 764 million euros ($834.14 million) versus 730 million euros year ago